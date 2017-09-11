Nokesville Man Charged for Firing Gun Toward Patriot H.S. Baseball Field

Prince William County Police charged Milan Mateo Ignacio Selaya Espinoza, 19, of Nokesville for discharging a firearm in the direction of the Patriot High School baseball fields during a game.

Police quickly determined that the suspect was target shooting with a rifle.

According to police, multiple gunshots were heard coming from an adjacent property during a Sept. 10 baseball game.

“At one point during the game, rounds allegedly struck the ground on the field,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said. “As a precaution, the field was evacuated until officers arrived.”

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Following an investigation, police recovered the gun and charged Selaya Espinoza with reckless handling of a firearm.

The suspect’s court date is pending and he was released on court summons.

 

