Nokesville Man Dies in Fatal Crash on Rt. 28

Prince William Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed a 31-year-old Nokesville man, Saturday morning.

Dylan Christopher Davis of Nokesville died July 7 when his Ford Ranger collided with a Ford box truck on Nokesville Road/Route 28.

Police do not know at this time the cause of the accident, nor which driver was at fault.

On July 7 at 6:11 a.m., investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to Nokesville Road just north of Fauquier Drive in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford box truck and a 2002 Ford Ranger were involved in a head-on collision in the aforementioned area.

“The driver of the Ranger was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the crash,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

The driver of the box truck was ground transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. More information will be released when available, said Probus.

The investigation continues.

Identified:

The driver of the 2002 Ford Ranger was identified as Dylan Christopher Davis, 31, of Nokesville.

The driver of the 2013 Ford box truck was identified as a 48-year-old man of Fredericksburg.

