NoVA gets its own Comic-Con this Summer

Comic book and sci-fi fans in the region will soon have their own three-day comic and gaming convention: Comic book and sci-fi fans in the region will soon have their own three-day comic and gaming convention: NOVA CON.

The organizers describe the comic-con, which will be held July 28-30, 2017 at the Ritz-Carlton in the Tysons Corner, as “the premiere comic and gaming convention in Northern Virginia.”

Fernando Mico and Kevin Bednarz have been developing The Northern Virginia Comic & Gaming Con for the past year.

“We felt there was a large pop culture fan base in Northern Virginia who needed it’s own three-day convention,” Bednarz said.

Bednarz hopes the show will cater to both collectors and fans, by offering exhibitors and opportunities to meet genre stars such as Kelly Hu (Arrow and X2: X-Men United), John Wesley Shipp (The Flash) and three cast members from the Netflix’s Stranger Things. The show will also host cosplay contests and gaming tournaments.

“We are very ambitious for our first year; we are looking to create a fun, intimate atmosphere at a quality location and our goal is to have a little bit of something for everyone,” he said.

Both organizers have years of experience in the comics and entertainment industry: Mico used to work for Marvel Entertainment and is now the director of the NOVA Film & Music Festival and Bednarz has worked in professional art for over 25 years and is the owner of Comic Logic Books in Ashburn.

“We obviously want to see our first year be a success and have the event grow annually, but first and foremost, we want to provide a quality event for our attendees and let the market dictate in which direction we choose to go,” he said.

NOVA CON is the sister event to the NOVA Film & Music Festival. Tickets are are available here.

