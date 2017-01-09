Emergency Crews Aid Horse During Winter Storm

During the winter storm Saturday, the Nokesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team helped upright a male horse that was unable to stand in his stall Saturday morning.

According to the Animal Rescue Team, “Romeo,” who was receiving daily treatments for a medical issue, had been down in his stall, located in the 9500 block of Kendall Knolls Lane in Nokesville, for most of the day.

“Today, he had progressed to a point where he could not get up in his stall on his own,” they said in a Facebook post. “He could get to a sitting position, but no further.”

Crews from Prince William County Fire & Rescue and Prince William Animal Control Officers aided the Rescue Team in devising a plan to aid the horse.

“We decided to sedate and move Romeo to our rescue glide, move him out of the stall/barn and into a field,” they said. “Once there, the vet would examine him again and decide on the next step.”

Crews strapped Romeo, pulled him out of the stall and brought him to the field.

“The vet examined him and decided that we should turn him over to his other side,” they said. “After performing this he began to eat — a good sign!”

Once the sedative wore off, Romeo stood on his own.

“The horse did not appear to be injured, but was going to be checked out more thoroughly by the vet,” a NVFD spokesperson said.

Crews transferred Romeo to the Marion Dupont Scott Equine Medical Center for further evaluation.

© 2017, Copyright Bristow Beat LLC. All rights reserved.