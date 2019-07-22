NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch Tuesday for DMV

A Severe Storm Watch and Flash Flood Watch are in effect for July 22 at 3 p.m. to July 23 at 6 a.m. in the Washington, D.C. area, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms may include damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Northern Virginia areas to possibly be affected include Prince William, Fairfax, Manassas, Manassas Park, Eastern Loudoun County, D.C., Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, and Fredericksburg. Additionally, Baltimore and its suburbs and Frederick could be affected in Maryland.

“A cold front approaching the region will interact with an unstable airmass to result in showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe, especially between 2 p.m. this afternoon and 9 p.m. this evening,” said the National Weather Service.

The storm like this could also produce flash flooding.

“Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall are likely,” said the National Weather Service.

Rain may fall in short periods of time in one location, producing possible flash flooding.

Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation warns the NWS.

Follow the weather forecast to see if the Watch turns into a Warning and plan appropriately. Avoid roads that are flooded and get inside.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.