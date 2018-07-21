NWS Issues Flood Warning for DMV Saturday Night, Motorists Cautioned

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning until 1:45 a.m. Sunday for the Washington, D.C. Baltimore area.

In Northern Virginia, this includes the Prince William, Loudoun and Fairfax Counties, plus the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, as of 6 p.m., Saturday.

“Doppler radar indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen,” said NWS.

Local law enforcement reports several roads are blocked by high water.

The NWS advises motorists to use caution as roads may be blocked by flood waters.

“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

Locations that may experience flooding include the following areas: Alexandria, Centreville, Dale City, Reston, Annandale, Springfield, South Riding, Fort Washington, Herndon, Fairfax, Fort Hunt, Vienna, Groveton, Falls Church, Huntington, Lowes Island, Brambleton, Mantua, Fort Belvoir and Pimmit Hills.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.