NWS Issues Gale Warning, Flash Flood Watch for DMV, Dec. 24

The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning, Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory, for the afternoon of Dec. 24, in the Washington D.C. Metro and Baltimore areas, including Northern Virginia.

The National Weather Service has issued the following advisements:

A Gale Warning is in effect for this afternoon through late tonight.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this afternoon, particularly between 1 and 3 p.m., as a result of heavy rain. A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect from this afternoon through

tonight.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for counties along the shore of the Chesapeake Bay and the lower Tidal Potomac River this afternoon through tonight.

One or more lines of gusty thunderstorms could produce sporadic wind damage late today into tonight.

Slippery conditions are possible late tonight as colder air moves in.

Icy roads may linger Friday morning.

