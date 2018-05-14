NWS Issues Thunderstorm Watch for Monday Evening

The National Weather Service declared a Hazardous Weather Outlook and Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the DMV area, including Northern Virginia, for the evening of May 14.

“A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 9 p.m. Scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible this evening.”

Counties including in the thunderstorm watch area include Prince William, Loudoun, Fairfax, Fauquier, Stafford, Culpepper, and the Cities of Manassas. Other areas affected include D.C. and its Maryland suburbs.

“5 p.m. (update)…National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a line of severe thunderstorms with a history of producing widespread damaging winds and large hail. Residents in the I-95 corridor including the Washington DC metro should prepare for large hail, widespread damaging winds and the potential for an isolated tornado. Prepare to move to shelter quickly when a warning is issued,” – the NWS.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.