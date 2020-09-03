NWS Issues Tornado Watch for DMV, Thursday Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado Watch, for areas of Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Southern Maryland, Sept. 3 at 3:40 p.m. The Watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

The best chance of severe weather is between 4 p.m. and. 9 p.m.

“Scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible this afternoon into this evening,” said the National Weather Service.

Prince William, Manassas City and Manassas Park are fall south of the high-risk area, which is Loudoun County and farther north.

“The risk is highest for areas along and north of U.S Highway 50. Scattered instances of flash flooding are possible in the District of Columbia, northeast Maryland, and portions of northeast Virginia,” said the NWS.

