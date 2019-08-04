OmniRide Announces Modified Service Plan for Aug. 5

Submitted by OmniRide

WOODBRIDGE, VA – Due to an on-going work stoppage by some of its bus drivers, OmniRide will operate on a modified Emergency Service Plan on Monday, August 5, 2019.

This plan is based on expectations for the number of bus operators who will report for work on Monday morning and could change. For the most up-to-date service information, the public is encouraged to check OmniRide.com.

This modified version of our Emergency Service Plan is expected to be in effect on Monday, August 5:

OmniRide Express buses in the I-95 corridor will take riders to and from the Pentagon Metro Station approximately every 30 minutes between 4:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

OmniRide Express buses in the I-66 corridor will take riders to and from the Tysons Corner Metro Station approximately every 30 minutes between 4:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Fares on OmniRide Express buses will be free.

OmniRide Local buses will not make off-route trips.

VRE Shuttle Service will not operate, allowing OmniRide to divert those resources to other trips.

Please note that OmniRide’s real-time mobile app will not accurately track buses that are not running their regular routes.

Some OmniRide bus drivers began participating in a work stoppage on August 1, 2019, after their contract expired withOmniRide’s service contractor, First Transit. First Transit has been negotiating with the union that represents its bus operators at OmniRide, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) since March 2019.

The AFSCME Union and First Transit reached a tentative agreement for a new contract in late June 2019, however, the union later rejected that offer. AFSCME also later rejected an offer to extend the contract through September 30, 2019, to allow the parties to continue negotiations.

OmniRide has a contract with First Transit, which hires the bus operators and mechanics who work on OmniRide buses, but OmniRide is not involved in First Transit’s negotiations with AFSCME.

During the work stoppage, OmniRide passengers are encouraged to sign up for Rider Express alerts and monitor our website for updates. Commuters may want to consider other alternatives including:

Vanpool Alliance, a regional vanpool program sponsored by OmniRide, works with many vanpool operators who would be happy to add a rider for just a day or a short period of time. Find out if there’s a vanpool that would work for you by using the Vanpool Finder. If you find a match, contact the operator to see if vanpooling will work for you for a day, a month, or permanently.

Virginia Railway Express trains offer service in the I-95 and I-66 corridors. Visit VRE.org for more information.

Slugging is a free alternative. Learn more at these websites: Sluglines.com or Slug-Lines.com.

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides a variety of services in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park including: OmniRide Express and OmniRide Local bus routes; OmniRide Ridesharing for the promotion of carpools and vanpools; and OmniRide Employer Services which helps businesses to implement and expand commuter benefit programs. PRTC also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.