OmniRide to Increase Service Levels Starting June 22

WOODBRIDGE, VA – OmniRide will resume operating all routes and increase service levels on OmniRide Express buses starting Monday, June 22, 2020. Weekday Express service to destinations in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., will run on a Friday schedule, which is one step down from full-service. The increase in service levels is based on the improving COVID-19 conditions, and the Governor’s order to begin reopening the state.

“With the state beginning to reopen we anticipate that many regional workers will be ready to begin commuting again,” said Prince William County Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin, who also serves as Chair of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission which oversees OmniRide.

“We realize that many riders are concerned about their health while riding public transportation. I want to assure the public that OmniRide is following a strict protocol for cleaning and disinfecting buses to help keep riders and the general public safe and healthy. The safety of our passengers, bus operators, and staff is our top priority,” Franklin said.

Passengers on Express buses must pay fares with a SmarTrip card because cash is not being accepted at this time. OmniRide’s Metro Express and local buses have continued operating throughout the pandemic, and fares on those buses are currently free.

“The last thing we want to see is increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, so it’s important that everyone remains vigilant,” said OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider.

Among the precautions taken by OmniRide are stringent cleaning and sanitizing of the buses interiors twice daily – mid-day and evening – and enhanced cleaning once a week on all buses with hospital-grade cleaning products.

OmniRide reminds riders to continue to take precautions and follow CDC and the Governor’s guidelines:

Wash hands frequently

Stay home if you have flu-like symptoms

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing

Avoid contact with sick people

Wear a face covering (mask, bandana, scarf, etc.)

Do not ride the bus if you have tested positive for COVID-19.

For more information on routes and schedules, as well as safety precautions, contact Customer Service at 703-730-6664 or visit OmniRide.com.

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides a variety of services in Prince William County, Stafford County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park including: OmniRide Express and OmniRide Local bus routes; OmniRide Ridesharing for the promotion of carpools and vanpools; and OmniRide Employer Services which helps businesses to implement and expand commuter benefit programs. PRTC also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

