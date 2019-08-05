OmniRide Offers Suggestions for Customers During Work Stoppage

Submitted by OmniRide

WOODBRIDGE, VA – In response to comments we’ve received from passengers, OmniRide is offering a few suggestions for commuters impacted by an on-going work stoppage by some of our bus drivers.

On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, OmniRide will again operate on a modified service plan.

Passengers should be aware that OmniRide’s real-time mobile app will not accurately track buses that are not running their regular routes.

Based on feedback from customers, OmniRide has a few suggestions for those using our services during the work stoppage:

The most important tip is to sign up for Rider Express, which is OmniRide’s email and text message alert system. Subscribers can select the routes they use and be notified of changes and delays impacting their commutes.

Passengers should allow for extra time for their commutes because Express buses are running less frequently than they normally do, and most passengers are making connections to reach their final destinations.

Passengers who find long lines at the Horner Road Commuter Lot may want to board at the Lake Ridge Commuter Lot, located at Old Bridge and Minnieville roads.

Passengers should know their alternatives to driving alone. Options include: Joining a carpool or vanpool, riding with Virginia Railway Express, and slugging (visit Sluglines.com or Slug-Lines.com).

Some OmniRide bus drivers began participating in a work stoppage on August 1, 2019, after their contract expired withOmniRide’s service contractor, First Transit. First Transit has been negotiating with the union that represents its bus operators at OmniRide, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) since March 2019.

The AFSCME Union and First Transit reached a tentative agreement for a new contract in late June 2019, however, the union later rejected that offer. AFSCME also later rejected an offer to extend the contract through September 30, 2019, to allow the parties to continue negotiations.

OmniRide has a contract with First Transit, which hires the bus operators and mechanics who work on OmniRide buses, but OmniRide is not involved in First Transit’s negotiations with AFSCME.

During this work stoppage, OmniRide passengers are encouraged to sign up for Rider Express alerts and frequently monitor our website for updates.

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides a variety of services in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park including: OmniRide Express and OmniRide Local bus routes; OmniRide Ridesharing for the promotion of carpools and vanpools; and OmniRide Employer Services which helps businesses to implement and expand commuter benefit programs. PRTC also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

