OmniRide Offers Teen Summer Bus Pass!

WOODBRIDGE, VA – When school’s out, don’t worry about how your children will get around town. Instead, get them an OmniRide Teen Summer Bus Pass!

The Teen Pass enables those ages 13-19 to get unlimited rides on OmniRide Local buses from June 1 – August 31, 2019 for $30. The pass is perfect for summer jobs, trips to area malls and libraries, and just hanging out with friends.

With a Teen Pass, teens can travel around the Prince William County area without relying on their parents for a ride! Teens can even take their bicycles with them on the bus because each OmniRide local bus has an exterior bike rack!

The summer pass costs $30 if the teen already has a SmarTrip card, otherwise there is an additional $2 fee. PRTC’s one-way local fare is currently $1.55, so a teen who takes more than 10 local round-trips over the summer will save money with a pass.

In addition, teens can use their Summer Bus Pass to get discounted fares when traveling on OmniRide express buses to nearby Metro stations and Washington, D.C, simply by paying the difference between the local and express bus fare!

Passes are on sale now at the OmniRide Transit Center in Woodbridge. For more information about bus routes, schedules and the Teen Summer Bus Pass, call (703) 730-6664 or visit OmniRide.com.

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides a variety of services in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park including: OmniRide Express and OmniRide Local bus routes; OmniRide Ridesharing for the promotion of carpools and vanpools; and OmniRide Employer Services which helps businesses to implement and expand commuter benefit programs. PRTC also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.