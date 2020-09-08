One Dead, Haymarket Woman Seriously Injured in Gainesville Collision

A 73-year-old Virginia man died in a two-vehicle collision in Gainesville, Monday.

The other driver, a 45-year-old Haymarket woman, is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Prince William Police request that those who witnessed the crash, which occurred in the area of James Madison Highway and Lee Highway, before 10 p.m., contact them to provide their account.

Police Report:

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of James Madison Highway and Lee Highway in Gainesville, Sept. 7 at 9:59 p.m., to investigate a crash

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 1989 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Lee Highway while the driver of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on James Madison Highway.

“Both vehicles collided at the above intersection as the driver of the Elantra attempted a left turn onto Lee Highway, crossing paths with the driver of the Chevrolet,” said police spokesperson, Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals where the driver of the Chevrolet died as a result of his injuries sustained during the collision.

The driver of the Elantra sustained life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

Investigators are currently working to determine which vehicle had the right-of-way at the time of the collision.

Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Additional information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

The deceased driver of the 1989 Chevrolet 1500 was identified as Mr. Kelly Wayne Smith, 73, of Mineral, Virginia

The driver of the 2018 Hyundai Elantra was identified as a 45-year-old woman of Haymarket

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.