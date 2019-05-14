Overnight Lane Closures in Rt 15 in Prince William

RT 15 IN PRINCE WILLIAM OVERNIGHT LANE CLOSURES MAY 15-16

Rumble strip installation

HAYMARKET – Northbound and southbound Route 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 234 (Sudley Road) and Logmill Road (Route 701) will have overnight mobile lane closures Wednesday, May 15 and Thursday, May 16 for rumble strip installation along the shoulders, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The mobile single-lane closures will occur along the approximately two-mile segment of Route 15 Wednesday night and Thursday night between 10 p.m. each night and 5 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes. Drivers are asked not to pass the moving equipment until directed by flaggers.

