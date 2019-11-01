UPDATED: Patriot School Bus Involved in Car Accident, No Severe Injuries Reported

A Prince William County School bus was hit by a car early Friday morning in Gainesville while it was en route to Patriot High School in Nokesville.

The school bus, no. 728, was carrying students at the time.

No severe injuries have been reported.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Route 29 and Sommerset Crossing in Gainesville. Police received a call reporting the accident at 6:43 a.m.

“It is reported that a car rear-ended the bus, and the car’s driver left the scene on foot,” said Prince William County Schools spokesperson Diana Gulotta.

According to Prince William Police spokesperson, Sgt. Jonathan Perok, the driver of the vehicle is still being sought.

All the students on the bus arrived at school.

While there was initially no reported injuries, several students complained of minor injuries after arriving at school.

“At this point, we have six students reporting minor injuries and one student who has been transported to the hospital due to knee pain,” Gulotta said.

Parents of the children on the bus have been notified several times via the school division’s automated systems. Students reporting injuries have been contacted directly.

Patriot High School is currently experiencing a power outage, so there is no notice posted on its website.

Photos by Cathy Cable, Western Prince William Chatter.

