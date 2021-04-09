Patriot Student Assaults SRO

Prince William Police charged a Patriot High School male student with assault and battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (LEO).

April 7 at 10:56 a.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Patriot High School, located at 10504 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville (20181), was notified about a student who was reported as a missing juvenile.

Officers made contact with the student, identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile, and determined there was an active shelter care order for him.

“When officers attempted to place the juvenile in custody, he actively resisted and refused to follow officers commands,” said police spokeswoman, Officer Renee Carr. “After a brief struggle, the juvenile struck an officer before being taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.”

Following the investigation, on April 9, petitions were obtained against the juvenile. The case will be handled by juvenile court services.

On April 9, a 16-year-old male juvenile of Manassas was charged with assault & battery on LEO and obstruction of justice.

