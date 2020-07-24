Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Car on Nokeville Road

Tyler Joseph Thoma, 27, died Sunday as a result of injuries he sustained when a car struck him on Nokesville Road in Bristow, June 29.

Investigators from the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Nokesville Road and Golf Academy Drive in Bristow, 9:52 p.m., to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

“The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2013 Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound on Nokesville Road, just past the intersection with Golf Academy Drive, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian,” said police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr. “The pedestrian, identified as a 27-year-old man, was walking within the roadway.”

According to Carr, the striking vehicle remained on scene and the driver was not injured.

The pedestrian was flown to an area hospital where he died as a result of the crash on July 19. Speed, alcohol or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle.

The driver of the 2013 Ford Fiesta was identified as a 24-year-old man of Bristow. Police have not charged him with any crime.

Tyler Joseph Toma had no fixed address.

Information provided by Prince William County Police.

