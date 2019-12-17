Pedestrian-Involved Crash in Gainesville Kills Haymarket Man

A motor vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing Linton Hall Road in Gainesville this morning.

The pedestrian, 34-year-old Korey Nicholas Aldrich, died at the hospital from resulting injuries.

By Prince William Police

December 17 at 6:39 a.m., investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Linton Hall Road and Whitney Road in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Linton Hall Road approaching the intersection with Whitney Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as a 34-year-old man, was crossing Linton Hall Road from a nearby service station to Gateway Center Plaza in a designated crosswalk. The striking vehicle was determined to have had the right-of-way with a green signal while the pedestrian signal indicated not to cross.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The striking vehicle remained on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Identified:

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Korey Nicholas Aldrich, 34, of Haymarket

The driver of the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was identified as a 62-year-old man of Gainesville

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.