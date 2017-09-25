Peeping Incident Reported at Apartments on Sudley Manor Drive

Prince William Police Officers responded to the Ravens Crest Apartments located in the 11100 block of Rienzi Place in Manassas, Prince William to investigate two peeping incidents, September 23 at 12:31 a.m.

“The victims, a 27-year-old woman and 56-year-old woman, reported to police that they were in their apartments when they saw an unknown male peering through their windows,” said police spokesperson, Nathan Probus.

The suspect eventually fled the area on foot and both victims contacted police. No other contact was made between the parties. Officers checked the area and did not locate the suspect.

Suspect Description: Black male, approximately 25 years of age, 6 foot tall, with a thin build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark jeans.

