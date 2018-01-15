Person Illegally Enters Haymarket Home to Consume Beer

While the residents were away from their Haymarket home Friday afternoon, police believe someone had climbed through a window, taking nothing, but drinking a six-pack of beer.

January 12 at 3:05 p.m. officers responded to a residence located in the 14400 block of Dowden Downs Dive in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a burglary.

The homeowner reported to police that the burglary occurred sometime between 4:30 a.m. on January 11 and 3:00 p.m. on January 12.

“There were no signs of forced entry into the home,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “Entry is believed to have been into the residence through an unsecured window.”

A six-pack of beer was found to have been consumed in the basement area of the home. No property was reported missing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.