Person Wanted for Reckless Handling of Firearm in Bristow

A Bristow resident called police Monday, when the person found a gun had been fired outside of the house.

August 27 at 10:50 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 10000 block of Moxley Ford Lane in the Braemar neighborhood of Bristow to investigate multiple shell casings that were found on the property.

The caller reported to police that several loud noises were heard in the above area around 2 a.m.

The caller initially believed the noises were fireworks and did not call police. When the caller went outside around 9 a.m., multiple shell casings were located in the area. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.