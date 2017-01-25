Pet Spay, Neuter Transport Has Been Rescheduled

Prince William Police have announced that the organizers have cancelled the spay/neuter transport scheduled for Jan. 25 and rescheduled it for Thursday, Feb. 23.

Saint Seton’s Orphaned Animals “Neuter Scooter” will now pick up cats and dogs on February 23 from the Prince William Animal Shelter parking lot located at 14807 Bristow Road in Manassas.

The animals will be safely transported to Loving Touch Animal Hospital in Fredericksburg for the procedure. The mobile unit will return the pets to the animal shelter parking lot at 6:30 p.m. that day for owner pick up.

All dogs are required to have a heartworm test. If your dog has heart worms the doctor cannot perform the surgery as this could be fatal. The hospital also requires a pre-anesthesia panel and IV catheter for pets over the age of seven years to make sure your senior pet can process the anesthesia before performing the surgery. There are costs associated with these requirements so if your pet already has vaccines and a haeartworm test, please have your vet fax the records to Loving Touch Animal Hospital prior to the day.

For more information, and to register, visit www.santseton.com. Click “Programs” and then “Neuter Scooter.”

