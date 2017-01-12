Phase I of Route 28 Project Complete; Next Phase to Begin Soon

By Prince William County Government

A newly widened Route 28 and realigned Vint Hill Road was officially opened to traffic after the Prince William Board of County Supervisors held a ribbon cutting ceremony, Monday morning.

The project, funded by federal, state and local money, included creating a new Vint Hill Road as a four-lane divided roadway that realigns the road to intersect at a new location on Route 28, across from Bristow Village Boulevard.

The project also widened Route 28 from Linton Hall Road to the new Vint Hill Road and included asphalt paving, pavement marking, traffic signs, traffic signal installation, sound wall construction, rock blasting, utility relocation and placing a stormwater management pond.

The total project cost $42.2-million project and was completed under budget.

“This was a complicated project that took, not just the county, but federal government and state government and private developers to get this done,” said Prince William Board of County Supervisor’s Chairman Corey Stewart. “Last year, the county alone completed 10 transportation projects totaling $148 million. Prince William County remains by far having the most aggressive road building program anywhere in the commonwealth of Virginia. We’re very, very, proud of that.”

Completing the project took cooperation among a wide scope of partners, said Prince William Supervisor Marty Nohe, who also serves as chairman of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.

“This road we’re opening today is part of a bigger network of projects that we’re working on. This is really an excellent example of partnerships, a partnership between Prince William County Government, who manages the project and helps provide and organize all the funding, a partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, which provided another large injection of funds and a partnership with the private sector,” said Nohe. “A lot of this road was made with proffer funds and land donated as part of nearby development. So, it’s a great example of the notion that by working together we can accomplish a great deal more.”

Prince William Supervisor Jeanine Lawson thanked everyone involved in making the project possible.

“I want to thank everybody who’s been working on this project and enduring all of the unexpected challenges, and also residents. Thank you for your patience as we’ve completed this first phase of the improvements.”

According to the county transportation department, the next construction phase to widen Route 28 from new Vint Hill Road to Fitzwater Drive is scheduled to begin this spring with completion expected in August 2019. Widening Route 28 between Linton Hall Road and Pennsylvania Avenue is scheduled to begin in May 2018 with a completion date set for September 2020.

Construction on extending Vint Hill Road from Sudley Manor Drive to Fitzgerald Way is set to begin in the coming fall. The project, scheduled to be completed in August 2019, will widen the road to a four-lane, divided highway with curbs and gutters and a shared-use path. The project will also include the addition of sidewalks on both sides of Kettle Run Road, as well as crosswalks for students who walk to Patriot High School.

For more information about transportation projects in Prince William County, visit www.pwcgov.org/transportation.

