UPDATED: NWS Issues Flood Warning, Piper Lane Closed Due to Flooding

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning until 12 p.m. Wednesday. Prince William County Police reports of local roads blocked by high water throughout the area, including Piper Lane.

The closure will affect commuters who enter who board the Manassas Line at Broad Run/Airport station.

“[Virginia Railway Express commuters’] only access to the Broad Run Commuter Lot and VRE Station is via the main entrance to Manassas Airport off Prince William Parkway/VA-234,” they said.

Other road closures as of 10:38 a.m. include:

Piper Lane at railroad crossing

Old Church Road/Slate Run Lane

Aden Road/Fleetwood Drive

Roads now open:

Linton Hall Road/Glenkirk Road

Parkgate Drive/Flory Road

11930 Valley View Drive

Wellington Road/Cellar Door Drive

Pageland Lane/Artemus Road

Sudley Road/Campus Drive

Featherbed Lane/General Trimbles Lane

Rolling Road/Thomas Drive

(Prince William County maintains an active list here.)

NWS forecasters expect heavy rain and thundershowers through Thursday evening.

“[We’re] out not ruling out gusty winds and the continued flooding threat over saturated soils,” a forecaster said. “A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through thru Thursday afternoon.”

