Police Alert: Missing Endangered Adult Out of Gainesville

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Robert Arthur Nicholls.

The investigation revealed that Mr. Nicholls was last seen at his residence located on Virginia Oaks Drive in the Gainesville area of Prince William County on May 19 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Family members informed officers that Mr. Nicholls was traveling to Damascus, PA in a dark blue, 2011 Ford Edge SUV with Virginia license plates: VBB-9028.

Mr. Nicholls is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies him as endangered.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Robert Arthur Nicholls is described as a white male, 78 years of age, 6’0″, 205 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes, hearing aids, and glasses

He was last seen wearing an orange short sleeve shirt, dark olive colored pants, and black shoes.

