UPDATE: Prince William Police Announce Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Found

UPDATED May 24 at 12:50 p.m.: Prince William Police have reported that Tammy Pham has been found safe.

Original Article:

MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Tammy Pham.

The investigation revealed that Tammy was last seen in the area of Lake Ridge Middle School in Woodbridge (22192) on May 23 around 4 pm.

It is believed Tammy left voluntarily and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

Anyone with information on Tammy’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Tammy Pham is described as an Asian female, 12 years of age, 5’0”, 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, grey leggings, black/white sandals, carrying a pineapple backpack.

