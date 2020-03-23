Police Announce Girl Missing from YFT in Bristow

MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Keamanni Marie Cook.

The investigation revealed that Keamanni was last at approximately 2:10 a.m. on March 21.

Keamanni reportedly left the Youth for Tomorrow facility located in the Bristow area of Prince William County with another juvenile resident.

Keamanni is originally from Washington D.C. She is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies her as endangered.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Keamanni Marie Cook is described as a black female, 16 years of age, 5’6″, 111 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and multiple piercings including her ears and nose

She was last seen a dark-colored sweatsuit.

