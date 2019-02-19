UPDATED: Police Say Missing Endangered Adult Out of Woodbridge Has Been Found Safe

UPDATED, Feb. 19 at 2:50 p.m.

According to the Prince William Police, Thomas Earl Burnett of Woodbridge, Prince William County has been located and is safe.

Original Article, posted Feb. 19, 2019:

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult identified as Thomas Earl Burnett , age 80, of the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

Further details have been removed.