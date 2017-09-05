Police Announce Missing, Endangered Bristow Woman

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Amanda Victoria Groves.

The investigation revealed that Amanda left her residence located in the 10800 block of General Kirkland Drive in Bristow, Sunday, September 3 at approximately 9 p.m.

Amanda is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Amanda Victoria GROVES is described as a white female, 28 years of age, 5’6″, 170 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Amanda was last seen wearing tye dye shirt, black sweatpants (under the black pants she was wearing tye dye leggings).

