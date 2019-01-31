Police Announce Missing Endangered Gainesville Man

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Eli Joseph Blahut.

The investigation revealed that Eli was last seen at a location on Ashton Avene in the Manassas area of Prince William County on January 26. He resides on Hastenbeck Drive in Gainesville.

Eli is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies him as endangered.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Eli Joseph Blahut is described as a white male, 31 years of age, 5’5″, 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket with a cream-colored stripe on the arm and white Nike shoes

Submitted by Sergeant Jonathan L. Perok, Prince William County Police

