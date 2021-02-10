Police Announce Missing Endangered Juvenile Girl out of Woodbridge

MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Michelle Nicole Marin Parada.

The investigation revealed Michelle left her residence on East Longview Drive in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County on the evening of February 7 and traveled to the Alexandria area.

She was last seen leaving a residence on Manigold Court in Alexandria at approximately 5:30 p.m. on February 8. She may be in the company of an adult male.

While investigating, detectives received additional information that Michelle is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Michelle Nicole Marin Parada is described as a Hispanic female, 13 years of age, 5’3”, and 105 pounds, with long black hair, and brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with green pajama pants and carrying a pink backpack

