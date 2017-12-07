UPDATE: Manassas Teen Located, Safe

UPDATED Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m.:

Asialia Syanne has been found safe.

Original Story:

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Asialia Syanne King.

The investigation revealed Asialia was last seen leaving her residence on Oak Street in the Manassas area of Prince William County at approximately 7:15 a.m. on December 6.

Asialia is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Asialia Syanne King is described as a black female, 17 years of age, 5’3”, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants

