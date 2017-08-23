Police Announce Missing Endangered Woman

Submitted by Prince William Police

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Meron Tekeste.

The investigation revealed that Meron was last seen in Woodbridge on Thursday, August 10, but was not reported missing to police until this afternoon.

She is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as being endangered.

Meron may be in the area of Bailey’s Crossroads in Fairfax.

Meron Tekeste is described as a black male, 31 years of age, 6’01″, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Meron may be wearing.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

