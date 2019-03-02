Police Announce Missing Endangered Woodbridge Girl

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Heycer “Natalie” Jimenez Gomez. Family members originally reported Natalie missing to police on December 27, 2018. Natalie was last seen at her residence located in the 1900 block of Old Post Terrace in Woodbridge around 10 p.m. on December 26.

The initial investigation revealed Natalie left her residence sometime during the evening of December 26 or the early morning hours of December 27.

Family members did not note any concerns during the initial report to police. Upon further investigation, detectives believe Natalie may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered. While Natalie is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances, detectives are concerned for her safety. Natalie may also no longer be in the immediate Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area.

There has been no known recent contact with Natalie since mid-February after she is believed to have made contact with family members.

Anyone with information on Natalie’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Heycer “Natalie” Jimenez Gomez is described as a Hispanic female, 14 years of age, 4’8”, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is also known to wear a blue and white necklace.

There is no known recent clothing description available.

