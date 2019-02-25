Police Arrest 2 More in Haymarket Mob Assault, Robbery

Prince William Police arrested two more local teens in connection with a Haymarket mob assault and strong-armed robbery that took place last week.

Feb. 23, detectives with the robbery unit were able to identify two additional suspects involved in a robbery that occurred in a parking lot located in the 1800 block of Ridge Road in Haymarket on Feb. 17.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects, identified as Xavier Quortez Grant and Amaiya Machelle Grant, and arrested them without incident later that evening at their residence in Woodbridge.

Xavier Quortez Grant, 19, of Ladino Court in Woodbridge was charged with abduction, conspiracy to commit a felony and assault by mob.

Amaiya Machelle Grant, 18, of the same address was charged with robbery, abduction, conspiracy to commit a felony and assault by mob.

Their court date has been set for May 7, 2019. They are both being held without bond.

Two other suspects were previously arrested and charged on Feb. 18 in connection with this case. The investigation continues.

Previously Released:

Two individuals reported to police that they were robbed in a Haymarket parking lot by two acquaintances and four others, Sunday.

Police have arrested two known men, who received multiple charges including assault by mob and attempted abduction.

Feb. 17 at 7:41 p.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to investigate a fight that occurred earlier that evening in a parking lot located in the 1800 block of Ridge Road in Haymarket (20169).

“The victims, identified as a 17-year-old female and a 20-year-old man, reported to police that they were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when they were confronted by two male acquaintances along with an unknown man and three unknown women,” said police spokesperson, Officer Renee Carr.

When the victims got out of the vehicle, the suspects reportedly assaulted them. During the encounter, one of the suspects took property from the female victim before all of the suspects fled the area in two separate vehicles. The victims reported minor injuries.

Upon further investigation, detectives with the Robbery Unit determined that the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two parties.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the two male acquaintances, Jeremy Allue and Justin Corum, who were both arrested without incident on Feb. 18.

Detectives are still working to identify the other suspects involved. The investigation continues.

Arrested on Feb. 18:

Jeremy Allue, 26, of Summit Drive in Haymarket was charged with abduction, conspiracy to commit abduction, assault by mob, and assault & battery.

Justin Corum, 21, of Mountain Road in Haymarket was charged with two counts of abduction and one count of assault by mob

Their court date has been set for May 7, 2019. They are being held without bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

