Police Arrest 2 PWCS Girls for Conspiring to Kill Classmate

Officers responded to a Prince William County School to investigate threats made by two students towards another student, April 25 at 2:59 p.m.

The threats were reported to school staff by a concerned parent. The victim was identified as an 11-year-old girl.

The school immediately reported the matter to police prompting the investigation.

According to Officer Nathan Probus, the investigation revealed that two students, identified as an 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl, communicated by text to conspire to kill the victim. The investigation further showed that the girls used cryptic language when communicating with one another and encouraged messages regarding the threat be deleted once read.

No threat to harm the victim was carried out by the girls.

After a thorough investigation into the matter and upon extensive consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney, officers were directed to obtain a petition for one count of the aforementioned charge against both girls.

Charged on May 3: [Juveniles]

An 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl

Both were charged with 1 count of conspiracy to commit a felony

Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Court

Bristow Beat will update when more information becomes available.

