Police Arrest 2 in Victory Lakes for Burglary, Larceny, Hit & Run

Prince William Officers arrested one young man and a 17-teen-year old, Wednesday, for burglary, grand larceny and hit in run in the Victory Lakes community in the Bristow area.

On Sept. 12, at 3:49 a.m., Prince William Police Officers arrive responding to a call about two suspicious persons in the area.

According to a Facebook post on the Victory Lakes community page, which was shared with Bristow Beat, a resident reportedly witnessed two men in hoods going “car to car” along her street and called 911 to report their actions to the police.

“When officers arrived in the area, they located two males who matched the suspect descriptions and detained them without incident,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus.”Upon further investigation, officers determined that the suspects had been entering unlocked vehicles in the community and taking loose change and various other property.”

Afterwards, officers discovered the two suspects had likely committed a more serious offense. As officers were canvassing along Arcadia Drive in the neighborhood, they found an unoccupied vehicle that had sustained significant damages.

Officers belief that the suspects entered a home in the community using a garage door opener, which they took from an unlocked vehicle. They then stole the keys to the vehicle and drove the stolen vehicle down the street where they struck two parked vehicles. At that point, they abandoned the vehicle on the road.

No injuries were reported as a result of the vehicle crash.

Following the investigation, both of the suspects, identified below, were charged.

Arrested on September 12:

Devin Anthony Vigil, 18, of 9580 Tarvie Circle in Bristow was arrested and charged burglary, grand larceny, hit & run, 2 counts of destruction of property, and possession of marijuana.

His court date has been set for Oct. 31. He is being held without bond.

A 17-year-old male of Woodbridge was also charged with burglary, grand larceny, hit & run, 2 counts of destruction of property, and possession of marijuana. His name is being withheld as he is a minor.

His court date is pending. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

