Police Arrest Battlefield High School Students for Destruction of School Property, ‘Roadkill’ Vandalism

Prince William Police arrested four adult teens Monday for vandalism and the destruction of school property last week at Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia.

As of recently, they were all are students at the school.

The incident included extensive and expensive damages to school outdoor facilities and the scattering of dead animal parts at the site.

Pumphrey, Jordan Jordan Pumphrey Romero Serpas, Ramon Ramon Romero Serpas Schaible, Bryant Bryant Schaible Yusko, Jared Jared Yusko

On the morning of May 29, a School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified concerning some vandalism to the stadium complex at Battlefield High School located at 15000 Graduation Drive in Haymarket (20169).

According to police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus, the investigation revealed that sometime between the evening of May 28 and the morning of May 29, obscene images and profanity were spray painted onto the field and track as well as the visitors’ bleachers.

“An animal carcass, which appeared to be ‘roadkill,’ was also dismembered and scattered throughout the premises,” Probus said.

On June 4, the SRO received an anonymous tip concerning the identities of the suspects involved. Upon further investigation, the SRO with the assistance of detectives with the Property Crimes Bureau identified all of the suspects involved as Battlefield High School students.

Following the investigation, the SRO obtained arrest warrants for all four students who eventually turned themselves in to police later that evening without incident.

On June 4, Jordan Ryan Pumphrey, 18, of Jockey Club Lane in Haymarket; Ramon Eduardo Romero Serpas, 18, of Castle Hill Drive in Woodbridge; and Bryant Keith Schaible, 18, of Largo Vista Drive in Haymarket were all charged with destruction of property and conspiracy to commit a felony

Jared Nicholas Yusko, 19, of Broughton Place in Gainesville was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony

Their court date has been set for August 21, 2018. They are being held on $2,000 secured bonds.

Battlefield High School, its Booster Club and parents had put up a reward for information leading to identification of the suspects.

