Police Arrest Bristow Man for Domestic Assault, Strangulation

Prince William Police charged Bristow man was charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery, Sunday.

The accused, Joshua Cole Dalton, had just fallen off the hood of a woman’s car with whom he had been fighting.

On March 3 at 1:30 a.m., officers responded to investigate a domestic assault that occurred outside of a residence located in the 13500 block of Dodsworth Drive in the Kingsbrooke community of Bristow (20136) earlier that morning.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 21-year-old woman of Boyce, was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, an acquaintance, which escalated.

“During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the neck and began to choke her,” said police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus.

The parties eventually separated, and the victim got into a vehicle then attempted to drive away. As the victim was driving away, the accused jumped onto the hood of the vehicle.

The accused eventually fell off the vehicle and the victim fled the area before contacting police.

Minor injuries were reported. Responding officers located the accused a short time later and detained him without incident.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Joshua Cole Dalton, of Dodsworth Drive in Bristow was arrested March 3, and charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.