Police Arrest Bristow Man for Allegedly Strangling, Abducting Haymarket Woman

Prince William County Police charged Kenneth Clayton Griffin II, 44, of Bristow with strangulation, abduction, burglary with intent to commit assault, grand larceny, assault & battery, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement officer following a incident, which occurred in the 16000 block of Pitner Street in Haymarket July 2.

According to the victim, a 45-year-old Haymarket woman, Griffin broke into her residence while she was out walking her dog.

“When the victim returned home and found the accused inside, a verbal altercation ensued,” police spokesman Officer Nathan J. Probus said. “During the encounter, the accused poured a glass of wine on the victim then threw her to ground and choked her; the accused eventually took the victim to an upstairs bedroom where he prevented her from leaving for several hours.”

Probus said Griffin also took the victim’s cell phone, preventing her from contacting police.

“At some point, the victim was able to use another phone to contact police and the accused fled the residence prior to officers arriving,” he said.

A short time later, Haymarket Police officers located the suspect’s vehicle in near the Walmart located at 6500 Trading Square; police employed a K-9 unit to search the area for the suspect.

“An officer located the accused a short time later and took him into custody without incident,” he said.

Griffin’s court date is Aug. 9, 2017 and he is held without bond.

