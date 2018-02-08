Police Arrest Bristow Man for Reckless Handling of Firearm

Prince William Police arrested a Bristow man Tuesday for accidentally firing his gun into a neighboring townhome.

February 6 at 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a townhome located in the 8800 block of Moat Crossing Place in Bristow (20136) to investigate a shooting.

“The investigation revealed that the accused was cleaning his handgun when he allegedly inadvertently discharged a round that traveled through the wall and passed through two unoccupied bedrooms of the neighboring townhome before landing on the floor,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Paul Richard Eller of 8859 Moat Crossing Place in Bristow was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

His court date is set for March 20, 2018. He has been released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

