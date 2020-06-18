Police Arrest Driver in Fatal Gainesville Car Crash

A car that did not pass inspection was partially responsible for the death of a Maryland man in a car crash that occurred in Gainesville on April 24, according to charges by the Prince William Police.

On June 16, investigators with the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit concluded the investigation into the fatal crash which occurred in the area of Lee Highway and Interstate 66 in Gainesville on April 24.

The deceased passenger in the 2016 Toyota Corolla was identified as Phillip Dennis Sorrells, 20, of Germantown, Maryland.

“During an inspection of the striking vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, multiple defects were noted which contributed to the crash,” said police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr.

Following the investigation, investigators obtained arrest warrants for the driver of that vehicle, identified as Christopher James Pruitt, who turned himself in to police without incident on June 16.

Christopher James Puitt, 39, of 7100 Rose Hill Drive in Rapidan was charged with reckless driving-bad brakes, counterfeit inspection and defective equipment.

His court date has been set for Oct. 9, 2020. He has been released on a court summons.

Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On April 24 at 4:10PM, officers responded to the area of Lee Highway and Interstate 66 in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a 2016 Toyota Corolla was disabled in a travel lane on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 66 to southbound Lee Highway.

A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was exiting from Interstate 66 to merge onto Lee Highway when it struck the rear of the Toyota Corolla.

The passenger in the Toyota Corolla was flown to an area hospital with life threatening injuries, where he later died on April 25. The driver of the Toyota Corolla was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was not injured.

Alcohol is not a factor. The investigation continues.

