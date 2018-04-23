Police Arrest Employee for Sexual Assault of 4 at Bristow Daycare

Detectives from the Special Victims Bureau and the Department of Social Services began an investigation into a sexual assault involving an assistant teacher at Minnieland Academy located at 10368 Bristow Center Drive in Bristow (20136) on March 27, 2018.

The investigation revealed that the assistant teacher, identified as the accused, inappropriately touched the victim, a 5-year-old girl, at the center on March 26. The victim disclosed the encounter to a parent who then notified the center.

The parent then reported the incident to Child Protective Services, resulting in a joint investigation with police. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified three additional victims, all five years of age, who had also been sexually assaulted by the accused sometime since March 2017.

Following the investigation, police arrested the accused, Taylor Keith Boykin, 27, of 10243 Aqua View Court in Nokesville.

Boykin was charged with 4 counts of aggravated sexual battery, 4 counts of object sexual penetration, and 4 counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.