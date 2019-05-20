Police Arrest Gainesville Childcare Worker for Assaulting Small Child

On May 3, Detectives with the Special Victims Unit, in conjunction with Child Protective Services, began to investigate an alleged child abuse that occurred in the Merit School at Minnieland Academy located at 7101 Heritage Village Plaza in Gainesville on April 25.

“The investigation revealed that an employee of the facility, identified as the accused, struck a child, identified as a 9- month-old girl, multiple times,” said police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr. “The child did not sustain any injuries from the incident.”

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Farah Iftikhar, was arrested without incident.

Farah Iftikhar, 38, of 6527 Mackline Street in Haymarket was arrested on May 16 charged with cruelty to children and assault and assault and battery.

Her court date is pending. Bond is unavailable.

