Police Arrest Gainesville Man for Child Porn

Police arrested a Gainesville man, Tuesday, who was suspected of downloading child pornography.

On February 5, A Prince William County Police detective assigned to the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes against Children Task Force concluded an investigation concerning an individual downloading suspected child pornography with the execution of a search warrant at a home located at 7304 Respite Court in Gainesville (20155).

During the execution of the search warrant at the home, images of suspected child pornography were located on an electronic device.

Following the initial investigation, the accused, identified as Samlong Sattrakoune, was arrested without incident.

The investigation continues.

Arrested on February 5: Samlong Sattrakoune, 63, of Respite Court. in Gainesville was charged with possession of child pornography

His court date is pending. He is being held on a $5,000 secured bond.

