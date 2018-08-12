Police Arrest Gainesville Man for Domestic Assault, Battery

Prince William Police arrested man for malicious wounding, domestic assault & battery in Gainesville, last week.

On August 5 at 8 p.m., officers responded to investigate a domestic assault that was reported to have occurred in the 15100 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville (20155) in May of this year.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation while the two were sitting in a vehicle in the above area.

“During the encounter, the accused pulled the victim from the vehicle and began to physically assault her,” said a police spokesperson.

The parties eventually separated and the victim received medical treatment for her injuries.

The accused was located at the Adult Detention Center in Manassas where he was being held on unrelated charges. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Derwin Blair Peterson, was charged.

Arrested on August 5:

Derwin Blair Peterson, 32, of the 7400 block of Old Carolina Road in Gainesville was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault & battery.

His court date was set for Sept. 25, 2018. He is being held without bond.

