Police Arrest Gainesville Man for Possession of Child Pornography

Internet Crimes Against Children – Sept. 11, a Prince William County detective, assigned to the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, concluded an investigation into the possession of child pornography that began on October 3, 2019.

While investigating, a search warrant was conducted on the residence. During the execution of the search warrant at the residence, multiple images of suspected child pornography were located.

Following the investigation, police arrested Asim Shehzad Khan, 43, of the 7600 block Northington Court in Gainesville

. He is charged with 1 count of possession of child pornography and 9 counts of possession of child pornography: 2nd or subsequent offense. His court date is unavailable at this time. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the

Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

