Police Arrest Gainesville Man for Stabbing of three Teenagers

Prince William Police charged Sang Vo Phuoc Nguyen, 19, of Gainesville, with aggravated malicious wounding for stabbing three teens, following a drug deal, Sunday.

October 29 at 1:11 a.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to investigate a stabbing, which reportedly occurred in the Catharpin area of Gainesville earlier that evening.

The investigation revealed three male victims, two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were stabbed by the accused following a drug transaction, which allegedly took place on the 3500 block of Finish Line Drive in Gainesville.

After the encounter, the victims drove to an area hospital and then contacted police. All three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok, police located accused at his residence also on Finish Line Drive. Police detained him without further incident.

Following the investigation, police arrested the accused, Sang Vo Phuoc Nguyen, of 3519 Finish Line Drive in Gainesville. Police charged Nguyen with three counts of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

His court date has been set for December 18, 2017. Bond is unavailable.

