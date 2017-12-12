Police Arrest Gainesville Young Woman for Commercial Burglary; 2nd Suspect Still At Large

Prince William Police arrested an 18-year-old Gainesville woman, Dec. 3, for a commercial burglary in the Woodbridge area. A second suspect, a 19-year-old Woodbridge male, is still at large.

“Dec. 3, detectives with the Property Crimes Unit identified two suspects who were involved in two commercial burglaries along Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge earlier that morning,” said police spokesman Office Nathan Probus.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for both of the suspects.

Suspect Aubrey Kay Trabuc, 18, of Gainesville, turned herself into detectives at the Paul T. White Building in Manassas, later that evening.

Attempts to locate the second suspect, identified as Darrian Jalil Joiner have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Trabuc, of Deming Drive in Gainesville, has been charged with 2 counts of burglary, 2 count of grand larceny, and 2 counts of destruction of property.

Her court date has been set for January 23, 2018. She is being held on a $20,000 secured bond.

Wanted: Darrian Jalil Joiner, 19, of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge is still wanted by police. He is described as a black male, 5’05”, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Joiner is wanted for 2 counts of burglary, 2 count of grand larceny, and 2 counts of destruction of property.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-5123 or by email at policedept@pwcgov.org.

Commercial Burglary [Previously Released]

Dec. 3 at 7:50 a.m., officers responded to the Tobacco Hut located at 5820 Mapledale Plaza in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that sometime between 2 and 7:50 a.m., entry was made into the business through the front glass door, which was found damaged. Several smoking devices and tobacco products were reported missing. The investigation continues.

Commercial Burglary [Previously Released]

Dec. 3 at 6:34 a.m., officers responded to the Birago International Market located at 4359 Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that sometime between 12:30and 1:45 a.m., entry was made into the business through a glass door, which was found damaged. Money and scratch off lottery tickets were reported missing. The investigation continues.

